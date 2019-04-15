Louth Indoor Bowls Club: Winter League titles decided

The remaining divisional titles of Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s winter leagues were decided in last week’s final round of games.

The Tuesday Mixed Pairs League crown went to Tina Reeson and Tony Musson despite suffering a 20-10 defeat to Barbara Shufflebotham and Terry Cornwall.

Second-placed Gill Leverton and Simon Reeson failed to take advantage of their slip, losing against Maureen Rice and Graham Wood.

Anne Burchell and Ian Bertram nicked the second division title by one point as their 26-11 win over Vera and John Readman put them ahead of Pat Willoughby and Barrie Robinson who had already completed their fixtures.

* The only issue left to resolve in Division Two of the Australian Pairs was who would finish runners-up.

Tina Reeson and Martin Green had already secured top spot despite a last-match defeat against Carol and Keith Kelly.

Derek Blow and Tony Powell needed to win one of their outstanding two fixtures to pinch second place and this they did with a comfortable victory over Pat Morley and Brian Paffey, allowing them to finish ahead of Terry Cornwall and Paul Radford on shot difference.

It was a similar scenario in Division Three where David Schafer and Paul Wright eased to victory against Christine and Bob Tice to nick second place by shot difference from Pat and Barry Stephenson who lost 13-10 to Tim Prescott and John Still.

* In Division Three of the Friday Mixed Pairs, Sally and Barry Coultas had topped the table for most of the season, but still needed to win their final game to reclaim top spot from Sue Page and Mike Catlow.

However, it was not to be as opponents Sue Gurbutt and Martin Green were on top form and eased to a simple win.

* Sunday night saw the club’s presentation evening when guest of honour John Barker, one of the club’s founder members, was invited to hand over the various trophies.

More than 80 people attended the event, much appreciated by the club, and thanks go to club manager Simon Reeson for all of his hard work in organising.

Thanks also go to Tina Reeson and the catering staff for their input.