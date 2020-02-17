Louth Indoor Bowls ease past County League rivals Stamford

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team consolidated their mid-table place in Division One of their county league section.

They did so courtesy of a 100 to 86 aggregate shots home victory over Stamford, the club immediately above them in the table.

The home side produced three rink wins, with the best margin being the 24-11 victory secured by Colin Smith, John Welsh, Bob Ledgerwood and Jeff Crowe.

Alan Watson’s rink won by 10 shots, and Dave Warren’s rink held out for a three-shot victory.

* At club level, Carole Precious and Bob Ledgerwood continued their unblemished run in Division Three of the Friday Mixed Pairs League with a ninth win.

They defeated Judith Walker and Patrick O’Mahony, 26-12, but needed a storming finish to blow away their opponents, having trailed for most of the game.

They remain two points off top spot, but have three games in hand.

There are new leaders in Division One after Pat Willoughby and Barrie Robinson won 16-9 against Gill and Pete Fletcher.

The result moved them one point ahead of Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton whose poor run continued when they were well beaten, 23-13, by Sylvia Stainton and Mally Hewson.

* The Ladies’ League looks to have developed into a two-horse race, with Jaytones just keeping their noses in front with a 16-15 win against Follies.

It took them two points ahead of Tyros who were without a fixture.

* In Division Two of the Tuesday Mixed Pairs, Jane and Ron Conway opened up a three-point lead at the top with a 19-12 win against Sue Gurbutt and Robin Barrow.

Sandy Siddle and George Foster sneaked into second spot on shots difference, replacing Ros and Barry Toyn who they saw off 15-10.