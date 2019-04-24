Louth Indoor Bowls: Liz and Tony claim trophy trebles

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s competitions finals weekend went very well with the trophies shared around 26 different club members.

Liz Draper picked up three, the most satisfying perhaps being the two-bowl pairs with Tony Powell as they beat Tina and Simon Reeson.

She also won the Ladies’ Pairs title with Carol Smith, and teamed up with Carol and Colin Smith and John Welsh to win the Mixed Fours.

Tony Musson also got his hands on three trophies, winning the Men’s Pairs with Simon Reeson, the Men’s Triples with Barrie Robinson and Jonathan Darley, and the Open Team event with Tina and Simon Reeson.

The Men’s Open Singles saw Gary Bell score seven shots over the final four ends to beat Simon Reeson 21-11, while the Ladies’ Open Singles went to Brenda True who won 21-15 against Sylvia Stainton.

The Men’s Over 60s Singles saw Dave Roper beat Horace Cope, while Anne Burchell picked up the Ladies’ Over 55s Singles when beating Sylvia Stainton 22-16 in a tussle that took 27 ends.

The two-bowl Open Singles saw Allan Dent beat Simon Reeson, and the Men’s Fours was won by Allan Dent (snr), Alan Dent (jnr), Mark Freemantle and Simon Dent.

The Ladies’ Triples was another closely-fought match which finished 14-12 in favour of Gill Leverton, Pam Cowling and Jean Holdsworth.

The Ladies Fours was also a close game for 10 ends, but eventually resulted in a comfortable victory for Anne Burchell, Brenda True, Sue Gurbutt and Bernice Culham who won the last seven ends, a run which included a maximum score of eight shots.

The Mixed Pairs saw Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton beat Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson, while the Mixed Triples was won by Mike and Gill Leverton and Alan Dent (jnr).

The Maiden Trophy, for members who had not won a trophy during the previous 10 years, went to Jon Utnage and Peter Scarsdale who beat Derek Blow and Stuart Robinson.