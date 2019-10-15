Louth Indoor Bowls Men’s A team show spirit in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s A team expecting a tough battle at last winter’s league runners-up Stamford A last weekend.

Their task was made harder by the absence of three or four regular players.

By the halfway stage of the match the aggregate shots score was never going to be in doubt for the hosts, and it was just a question of whether Louth could gain any points at all.

But the visitors battled on and three of their rinks came good over the last four or five ends to gain five points.

Simon Reeson’s rink won by five shots, while the rink skipped by John Welsh scrapped hard to earn a one-shot win.

Alan Watson’s rink twice fought back and endured a nervy last end to pinch one shot for a fine 19-19 draw.

* At club level, Waltham maintained top spot in Division One of the Morning Triples League with a simple 24-5 win against Webbos.

Louth, meanwhile, protected their 100 per cent record in Division Two with wins against Jaywalkers (19-16) and Backwoodsmen (11-9).

* United moved to the top of the Evening Triples League on shots difference with victories over Alford (16-11) and Questors (16-12), while Foxes remained unbeaten in Division Two after thumping Stags 24-2.

APS made it five straight wins in the Evening Fours League with a 21-7 victory over Stags.

* In Division One of the Friday Mixed Pairs League, Carol and Colin Smith were beaten 19-14 by Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton.

This result allowed unbeaten pair Sylvia Stainton and Mally Hewson to pinch top spot with a 21-16 win against Pat Willoughby and Barrie Robinson.

In Division Two, Jean Holdsworth and Andrew McMaster retained top spot with their third win on the trot when beating Lorraine Evans and stand-in partner John Welsh, 14-11.