Louth Indoor Bowls: Top two pull clear in Triples League

The Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club has become a little stretched out, with the top two teams having opened a slight gap on the chasing pack.

Otters remained top after beating Meridian 14-9 in their only game of the week, but they needed a late surge, having trailed 9-4 before winning the final four ends.

Kestrels moved within one point of the leaders after defeating Wasps 16-7, and then hitting top form to beat Wishfuls 25-9.

Wasps are four points further back, but won 12-8 against Matelots to take third spot from their opponents on shots difference.

Matelots had earlier scraped a 13-12 win against Mudlarks.

Bottom team Meridian were also unlucky against Scorpions, just losing out 12-10, but are only one point behind Dreamers who were edged out 12-9 by Two Plus One.

* In the Australian Pairs League Division One, Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton have a one-point lead at the top after drawing 12-12 in a topsy-turvy game against Gill and Pete Fletcher.

Gill and Pete had led 8-1, but then found themselves 12-8 down before salvaging a draw.

Barrie Scott once again stood in for Tony Powell, and he and Liz Draper finished strongly to pinch a 13-10 win against Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter to retain second spot on shots difference.

* In Division Two, Richard Tyrell and Pete Neve have opened up a four-point gap at the top after beating Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft 17-8.

Tony Hunter and Joe Yensen could have moved off the bottom, but couldn’t quite grab the shots on the final couple of ends as they went down 16-13 to Sheila and Ken Webster.