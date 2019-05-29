Louth Netball Club named Lincolnshire’s top club

Louth Netball Club’s rise hit new heights last week when they won a prestigious county award, along with a string of other accolades.

The growing club were crowned Lincolnshire Netball League’s Club of the Year at the league’s annual awards.

The title, awarded on a points system based on achievements during the season, was the icing on the cake with six of nine Louth teams achieving top-three finishes in the league.

“It was a fantastic achievement and such a surprise,” said head coach and chairman Carolyn Blackburn.

Trophies also came their way for England Netball Performance Pathway Players and Players’ Player categories.

In addition, talented centre court player Maisie Kendall scooped the overall Under 16s Players’ Player award.

More than 40 club members attended the Lincolnshire County Netball League presentation evening at Lincolnshire Showground.

Now in its 12th year, Carolyn said membership had blossomed since moving in 2017 to a new training base at Louth Meridian’s Leisure Centre, operated by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

Membership is now approaching 100, consisting of girls and ladies of all ages from as far afield as Skegness, Woodhall Spa, Gainsborough and Grimsby.

“It really is growing and growing,” added Carolyn, who is seeking sponsorship to take the club to the next level.

“Obviously, the success of the England Roses team winning gold at the Commonwealth Games last year has helped netball’s profile, but locally things have really taken off since we moved over to the Meridian which has proved to be a popular venue for us.”

Winning the main award was a proud moment for all the members of Louth Netball Club, but especially for Carolyn who was the club’s founder at a time when netball was being restructured across the country.

“The Lincolnshire League was formed, and I then decided to start the club here in Louth,” explained Carolyn, who juggles life as a part-time PE teacher at Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School with work as a coach with the England Netball Performance Pathway.

At Louth Netball Club she is supported by fellow coaches Danielle Gibbs and Emily Templeton.

A fan of all sports and keeping active, Carolyn is pleased with the development of women in sport.

“More and more women are getting involved in netball, and sport as a whole, which can only be a really good thing,” she added.

“It has become more popular as fashions have changed.”

Magna Vitae chief executive Mark Humphreys added: “We are all thrilled for the club and wish them even more success in the future.

“Meridian Leisure Centre, like all Magna Vitae’s facilities and activities, are designed to see people enjoying getting together, having a great time and living a great life.”

The club trains at Meridian Leisure Centre on Thursdays from 5pm, with four hour-long sessions for age groups ranging from school Year 3 to adults.

For more details about training or sponsorship, email Carolyn at carolynblackburn0409@gmail.com