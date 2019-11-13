Louth rider Peter Hickman gunning for fourth Macau GP win

International road racer Peter Hickman will be seeking to cap a stellar year with a fourth win at the high-speed Macau Grand Prix this year.

The Louth rider will again partner eight-time Macau winner Michael Rutter in the Aspire-Ho team, although he will be riding the Smiths Racing BMW, while Rutter is to ride the Honda RCV213V-S.

The former Portuguese colony of Macau is a near-neighbour of Hong Kong, occupying a small peninsula and two islands off China’s southern coast.

Racing takes place on the 3.8-mile Guia street circuit which is recognised as one of the most demanding in the world.

Hickman explained: “Although I am part of the Aspire-Ho team I’m running my Smiths Racing BMW and will have my usual crew there to support me.

“Of course I am gunning for my fourth win, but nothing is certain at Macau.

“It’s a very demanding circuit with some very fast straights, but also some sharp twisting corners.

“But I will be doing my best to bring the trophy home!”

Hickman rode to back-to-back victories in 2015 and 2016 before regained his Macau title last year, and will be keen to add a fourth win in his last five attempts.

Practice takes place on Thursday and Friday ahead of Saturday’s race.