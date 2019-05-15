Louth rider Peter Hickman out for more North West 200 titles

Peter Hickman is targeting trophies at this week’s North West 200 as he looks to bolster his record as one of the world’s best road racers.

Following his two strong finishes at Oulton Park in round two of the 2019 British Superbike championship, Louth rider Hicky headed to Northern Ireland to take part in the first race on the 2019 International Road Racing calendar.

Hickman will ride the Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR in the Superbike and Superstock races.

He will also race the new K2 Trooper by Smiths Racing Triumph 675 in the two Supersport races on the 8.9-mile triangular public road course which connects the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine.

“I’m really looking forward to the NW200 and with the new Smiths Racing bikes under me I hope to do well,” Hickman said.

“The K2 Trooper Triumph 675 by Smiths Racing is looking awesome and we hope to get up onto the podium after the disappointment of last year.

“Fingers crossed the weather is kind to us.”

Last year Hickman took his first victory at the North West 200 in the Superstock race on the Thursday and went on to finish in the runner-up spot on the Saturday.

Things didn’t go as well in either of the two Superbike races last year as he was forced to retire with a rear tyre issue in race one and then withdrew from race two because of a stone in the radiator pipe.

Both times he had been in contention for a podium finish.

Unfortunately, a controversial decision by the organisers meant he was unable to start either of the two Supersport races with only four-and-a-half of the designated qualifying laps completed, which was a disappointment for all concerned.

But that was last year and the Lincolnshire ace is setting his sights on adding to his collection of winners’ trophies this time.

Practice began yesterday (Tuesday) and continues tomorrow from 9.15am to 3pm.

Racing begins tomorrow evening from 5pm to 9pm and Saturday from 9.15am to 7pm.