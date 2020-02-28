Louth school pupils try their hand at kurling

A total of 180 children from eight primary schools took part in a New Age Kurling Festival at Louth Academy.

New Age Kurling is a form of the original winter sport of curling, but it has been adapted to be played indoors on any smooth, flat surface, such as a sports hall, rather than ice.

Smaller primary schools took part in a morning session, including teams from Grasby, North Cockerington, Eastwold and Nettleton.

In the afternoon it was the turn of the larger schools,with Caistor, St Michael’s, Lacey Gardens and Grimoldby among the competitors.

Matches were officiated by student Sports Leaders from the academy.

Tim Lowe, curriculum leader for PE at Louth Academy, said: “Our Sports Leaders officiated the matches helping to ensure the event ran smoothly.

“They performed their roles well throughout the day, receiving many positive comments regarding their professionalism. Everyone really enjoyed the day.”