Louth Snooker and Billiards: Taxis extend league lead

M Goys Taxis opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Louth Billiards League after taking second-placed MA Stephenson Autos for a ride, writes Jack Westerby.

The visitors went into this clash on the back of two very good wins, but they were merely passengers in this one.

Matt Chandler opened the scoring for the hosts and they continued to dominate, with Mark Parrinder and Jack Westerby completing the 3-0 scoreline for their fifth consecutive victory.

Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances earned their first win of the season when they defeated visitors Naulls and Dales 2-1.

Bob Barnes, with a 31 break, and Joe Tomkins both won for their side, while Phil Marshall replied for the hosts whose point takes them joint second.

* It’s still anyone’s guess as to which four teams are going to make up the semi-finals in the Snooker Knockout.

Dales Poultry and Game went back on top after their superb 9-3 win at PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Craig Shaw, Dave Coppin, Mark Storey and Phil Marshall knocked the stuffing out of the hosts whose lone reply came from John Mountain.

Just when it looked like Sibjon Builders’ grasp on the trophy was loosening, the holders respond with a brilliant 10-2 win at Louth Building Supplies.

Ray Fawcett won for the hosts, but their cup hopes sunk from there, with Dave Johnson, Steve Kemplay, Martin Kemplay, Anthony Pridgeon and Phil Williamson all completing the rout.

Louth Travel Centre must fancy their chances of making the last four as their excellent run continued with a fine 8-4 home win over last week’s leaders Louth Volksworld.

The hosts were in arresting form again in this encounter, with Pete Willoughby and Jim Ingham both proving a fair cop as the visitors slipped down a place into second.

Kitchen Solutions and NT Shaw Citroen shared the spoils in a 6-6 draw, a result which left both sides handily placed in the league.

Chris Parker and Paul Tunbridge gave the hosts a good start and a win looked on the table, but the away outfit refused to be beaten, replying through both Tom Garlick and Hayden Gavey to grab an unlikely draw.

