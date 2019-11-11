Louth Snooker & Billiards League: KO for cup holders Sibjon

Cup holders Sibjon Builders were knocked out of the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout after losing a thriller at home to last season’s beaten finalists PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Sibjon Builders’ hopes of retaining the silverware were ended by a 705 defeat in their final match to their club rivals, writes Jack Westerby.

Only needing a draw to progress, it started well for the hosts when Martin Kemplay won, but the away side responded through Dan Mountain and Mark Parrinder to gain the initiative.

Dan Smith then tied the scores to set up a tense finish where Sid Mountain held his nerve to put the visitors into the last four at the expense of their hosts.

Louth Travel Centre made it through to the semi-finals after a 6-6 draw with Louth Building Supplies.

The home team went into this encounter already facing the exit door, but had their pride to play for and took the lead courtesy of Brian Lomas.

The visiting outfit immediately replied through Keith Selby, and from then on there was nothing to separate the two sides and the spoils were shared.

Louth Volksworld’s cup drive continued after a fine 7-5 away win.

Looking to put the brakes on their progress were NT Shaw of Louth whose own campaign has not really got out of first gear.

Mark Pickard quickly put the visitors in front, and with the rest of his team-mates grabbing a frame, that was enough to cruise into the semi-finals, while the hosts’ elimination was confirmed.

* In the billiards section, Naulls and Dales have second spot to themselves after a useful 2-1 home win over MA Stephenson Autos.

Sam Mountain ran in a 39 break in his win and he was well supported by Phil Marshall (27) for the hosts.

Andre Fisher saved the away side from a bigger loss.

ABC Riding Wear also enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances to keep in touch with events at the top.

Kevin Fenwick and Terry Espin (27) were both on form for the hosts, while Ray Charlton did his bit to get the visitors a third successive win, but it was to no avail.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets.