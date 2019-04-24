Louth Snooker League: All to play for in semi-final second legs

Louth Billiards and Snooker League sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

The Louth Snooker League season reached the semi-final stages of the Jubilee Snooker Knock-out.

Harness and Cooper Joiners and Sibjon Builders both have narrow 7-5 leads from their respective home ties going in to next week’s second legs.

Harness and Cooper shaded PH Mountain Cardboard Services, with Mark Storey, Nick Bailey and Andy Dunn all winning.

But Sid Bett and Jack Westerby managed to get their frames back and keep the visitors well in the tie.

Sibjon Builders edged out Louth Volks World, with Dave Johnson and Anthony Pridgeon both on good form.

Yet Volks World are also firmly in the running for a final spot after Keith Lewington managed a couple of consolation frames so both games are still all to play for this week.

n In the Billiards League Knock-out, ABC Riding Wear and Naulls and Dales are both in pole position to qualify with one week to go.

Both teams are three points clear of the chasing pack.

ABC Riding Wear lost 2-1 at MA Stephensons Autos after Lee Cook and Hayden Gavey both won, but Mike Rice managed to clinch a consolation frame for the visitors.

Naulls and Dales, meanwhile, beat Moran Travel 3-0, with Sam Mountain, Phil Marshall all chalking up victories for the visitors.