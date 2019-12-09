Louth Snooker League champions beaten by cup winners

The start of the Louth Snooker League saw the defending champions Dales Poultry and Game get their feathers ruffled by Kitchen Solutions.

Elsewhere there were wins for Louth Volksworld, NT Shaw of Louth, and Sibjon Builders, writes Jack Westerby.

In the opening match of their title defence, Dales were beaten 8-4 at home by Kitchen Solutions.

The visitors, fresh from winning the Knockout Cup, continued their fine form and took this encounter late on, with Rod Dodge and Keith Aston dishing up a great first week win.

NT Shaw of Louth have the honour of being top of the league after week one courtesy of their 9-3 home success over PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

The hosts were quickly manoeuvred their way in front through Lee Cook and Joe Hunt before Pete Mountain put the brakes on their momentum.

But John Blythe and Tom Garlick ensured their side remained in the driving seat.

Sibjon Builders laid the foundations for a good season when they upset Louth Travel Centre with an 8-4 defeat.

Steve Kemplay, Phil Williamson and new signing R Annetts sent the home side packing, and although Henry McSpadden did reply, their hopes of salvaging a draw were already long gone.

Louth Building Supplies struck early in their match with Louth Volksworld only to let it slip and end up losing 7-5.

Tom Evison put the visitors in front, but the hosts replied immediately through Colin Stirton, and with the match heading for a draw, Lee Rankin won both of his frames to complete a fine comeback for the home team.

* In the Louth Billiards League, ABC Riding Wear secured a great 2-1 win when visiting Naulls and Dales in a clash between two sides eyeing top spot.

Kevin Fenwick gave the away side the lead before Phil Marshall squared the issue with a superb 38 break.

Terry Aspin then fired in a fine 33 break to give his side an important win.

M Goys Taxis opened up a four-point lead at the top after beating Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances 2-1.

Bob Strathern and Matt Chandler both won to maintain their side’s unbeaten home record, while Joe Tomkins replied for the losing visitors.

* Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets.