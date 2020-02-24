Louth Snooker League: Champions Dales fail to close gap on leaders

With just four Louth Snooker League matches to play, Kitchen Solutions stayed on the boil at the top, while defending champions Dales Poultry and Game were left with it all to do, writes Jack Westerby.

League leaders Kitchen Solutions held off yet another title rival when they edged to a 7-5 home win over NT Shaw of Louth.

After driving to top spot at the start of the season, the visitors have hardly found second gear recently and needed a good result in this encounter to rekindle their challenge.

Joe Hunt knocked in another 40 break, but they couldn’t find a two-frame winner and it was the leaders who had the match-winner in Simon Adams.

The result maintained their seven-point cushion at the top with the help of a 29 break from captain Russ Howard.

Sibjon Builders faced Louth Volksworld in a clash between two sides eyeing up the runners-up prize.

Hosts Sibjon left the more satisfied as a splendid 8-4 victory lifted them up the ladder to second spot.

Steve Kemplay and Phil Williamson potted themselves to two frames apiece as the away side slipped down to fourth.

Reigning champions Dales are doing their best to close in on the leaders, but know they need bigger wins than the one they got on their visit to PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Jode Leverton (30), Dave Coppin and Luke Howard all won, but Dales could only earn a narrow 7-5 win as Pete Mountain and Jack Westerby (30) both replied for the home team.

Louth Travel Centre looked to be one side that could seriously challenge the leaders a few weeks ago, but two bad defeats has left them occupying bottom place.

They visited a Louth Building Supplies outfit who had lost four on the bounce, but the hosts rectified their form, with Pete Beeton, Graham Evison and Geoff Fawcett all delivering the goods for a great 9-3 success.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets.