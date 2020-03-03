Louth Snooker League: Dales keep title defence dream alive

Dales Poultry and Game kept their faint hopes alive of retaining the Louth Snooker League title with a fine home win, writes Jack Westerby.

But there was no let-up from the leaders Kitchen Solutions who stayed clear at the top.

Dales gave Louth Building Supplies a 9-3 stuffing and were quickly into their stride with captain Luke Howard giving them the lead.

Dave Coppin and Phil Marshall are both eyeing the Player of the Year trophy and boosted their chances with two frames apiece to make the clash a very one-sided affair as the hosts took second spot for themselves.

Kitchen Solutions showed no signs of faltering and stayed seven points clear after their top versus bottom tie with hosts Louth Travel Centre.

The visitors quickly took control, with Chris Dalton winning and current top frame leader Chris Parker knocking in a 25 break.

Craig Young added to his side’s total as they ran out as comfortable 8-4 winners to strengthen their hopes of the league and cup double.

Sibjon Builders slipped down to third despite a hard-fought 7-5 win at PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

It’s not really happened for the hosts in this present league campaign, but they briefly took the lead here through Keiron Spencer.

Dave Johnson immediately drew the visitors level and they went on to take the honours, with Graham Smith keeping them involved in the race for second spot.

The wheels have fallen off Louth Volksworld’s season as they were well beaten by opponents NT Shaw of Louth.

The visitors have rekindled their interest in the runners-up prize over the past fortnight, and with Ian Cook, Tom Garlick and Gavin Godfrey all stepping on the gas in a 9-3 win, they are now just two points off second, while the hosts find themselves nearer the bottom.

* The start of the Billiards Teams Knockout saw the holders Naulls and Dales slice apart the visiting ABC Riding Wear, 3-0.

Andy Dunn, Mark Storey and Phil Marshall all gave their opposition a very lean time to give them the honour of being week one leaders.

League champions Jack Westerby Driving School made a promising start to their cup campaign with a fine 2-1 away win over MA Stephenson Autos.

Bob Strathern and Mark Parrinder put the visitors two-up, but they just failed to get maximum points, with Lee Cook saving his side from a whitewash.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets.