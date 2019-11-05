Louth Snooker League: Kitchen Solutions ease into last four

Kitchen Solutions became the first side to book a place in the Snooker Teams Cup knockout semi-finals, writes Jack Westerby.

The other three places will still be up for grabs as the cup’s league stage goes into its final week of matches.

Solutions finished their campaign by ending Louth Travel Centre’s unbeaten run to guarantee their place in the last four.

Chris Parker gave the visiting side the early advantage and they cooked up a fine 8-4 win through captain Russell Howard to ground the hosts for the first time.

Louth Travel Centre’s second match of the week went much like the first, losing 7-5 at PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Matt Chandler and Jack Westerby gave the home side a healthy lead, but they let it slip as Jim Ingham replied for the visitors who still look good for a semi-final spot.

Sibjon Builders left it late in last season’s knockout to qualify for the semis, and they are doing so again.

They went joint top of the club sides after a second successive 10-2 win.

Phil Williamson, Steve Kemplay, Anthony Pridgeon and Dan Smith all won for the holders in an impressive win to put NT Shaw of Louth’s hopes of qualifying in reverse.

After leading the way for most of the season, Dales Poultry and Game must wait on other results to see if they will play any further part in this season’s competition.

Luke Howard played the captain’s role, but he was the only winner for the hosts against Louth Building Supplies.

Graham Evison, Brian Lomas and Geoff Fawcett hit back for the away side whose fine 8-4 win looks too late for them to progress.

* In the Billiards League, Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances became the first side to beat the leaders M Goys Taxis.

And they did it in style with a 3-0 win which lifts them to joint second place, with Luke Howard, Ray Charlton and Joe Tomkins all upsetting the form book.

ABC Riding Wear trailed in their match before edging out Naulls and Dales 2-1.

Mark Pickard took the opener for the away team, but wins from both Jez Swaby and Kevin Fenwick completed a fine comeback for the hosts.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets.