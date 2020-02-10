Louth Snooker League: Kitchen Solutions go five points clear

Kitchen Solutions opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Louth Snooker League last wee, while Louth Volksworld climbed to joint-second, and Louth Travel Centre won again, writes Jack Westerby.

Kitchen Solutions were held to a 6-6 draw at home by the defending champions Dales Poultry and Game, but still increased their lead at the top.

Craig Young and Simon Adams were both winners for the hosts, while the visitors replied through Mark Wilkinson and Craig Shaw as the champions look to find some consistency in their results to step up the defence of their crown.

Sibjon Builders were looking to put pressure on the leaders, but were beaten at home by the in-form Louth Travel Centre team.

Keith Selby rocked the hosts’ foundations early on, and the visitors continued to dominate, with Jim Ingham increasing their advantage.

The hosts could not find a two-frame winner and eventually went down 8-4.

Louth Volksworld lost their unbeaten record last time out, but quickly found the right road again with a stunning 9-3 win at Louth Building Supplies.

The match was mostly one-way traffic, with Lee Rankin, Colin Stirton, Keith Lewington and Simon Godfrey steering their side into a share of second place, while the hosts remain in the basement despite a late reply from Brian Lomas.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services moved off the bottom courtesy of a hard-earned 6-6 draw with one-time leaders NT Shaw of Louth.

The motormen have been on a poor run of form, but must have thought their fortunes had changed when Malc Dixon put them in front midway through the match.

But Sid Mountain took the last two frames and the points were shared.

In the Billiards League, M Goys Taxis returned to top spot after a fine 3-0 home win over Naulls and Dales.

Jack Westerby, Mark Parrinder and Matt Chandler all won for the hosts to give them a one-point lead going into the final league match.

ABC Riding Wear lost for the first time in six matches to drop down a place into second.

Kevin Fenwick opened the scoring for them, but hosts MA Stephenson Autos fought back through both Andre Fisher and Hayden Gavey to grab a 2-1 victory.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is proudly sponsored by T Marris Carpets.