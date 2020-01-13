Louth Snooker League: Kitchen Solutions turn up the heat

NT Shaw of Louth stayed parked at the top of Louth Snooker League as Kitchen Solutions turned up the heat to go joint-second, writes Jack Westerby.

Elsewhere, Dales Poultry and Game, and Sibjon Builders both started the new year with wins.

NT Shaw remained top despite being held to a 6-6 draw at home by Louth Volksworld who moved up into a share of second place.

The hosts appeared to be in top gear when they raced ahead through Andre Fisher and Hayden Gavey.

But they stepped off the gas to allow the visitors to grab a share of the spoils as Keith Lewington and Rick Burkitt replied in a fine comeback.

Kitchen Solutions are sat nicely as their splendid 9-3 victory over Louth Travel Centre lifted them up into second.

It was plain sailing for the hosts once Craig Young and Chris Parker had put them in front, as the away outfit offered little resistance, and were given that sinking feeling when Rod Dodge completed the rout.

Defending champions Dales enjoyed another away day, this time at the expense of Louth Building Supplies whose fine run came to an end with an 8-4 loss.

Luke Howard played the captain’s role and was well supported by Dave Coppin who also took his two frames as the rest of the team all grabbed a draw.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services took the early lead through Matt Chandler’s 29 break at Sibjon Builders, but the hosts fought back to take the match 7-5.

Roy Annetts drew the hosts level before Dan Smith sealed the match.

Despite the defeat, the away side moved off the bottom of the league.

In the Louth Billiards League, M Goys Taxis’ lead at the top was cut to one point after losing 2-1 to second-placed ABC Riding Wear.

Mike Rice and Jez Swaby both won for the hosts who missed out on top spot because their third player failed to show up, making the match slightly farcical.

Faulkners Audio and Domestic Appliances could also only field two players.

They had Joe Tomkins winning but went down 2-1 to MA Stephenson Autos who won the match through Hayden Gavey and the walkover game.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is proudly sponsored by T Marris Carpets.