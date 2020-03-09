Louth Snooker League leaders move to brink of double

Kitchen Solutions were cooking on gas again last week to extend their lead at the top of the Louth Snooker League, while Dales Poultry and Game took a grip on second spot, writes Jack Westerby.

With just two league matches to play leaders Kitchen Solutions stretched their lead to eight points after a superb 8-4 home win over Sibjon Builders.

The hosts have dominated throughout the season and look likely to serve up a tasty league and cup double after both Simon Adams and Mark Wordley saw off their opponents.

Reigning champions Dales Poultry and Game have been plugging away hoping for a slip-up from the leaders, but they look set to take the runners-up prize this time around.

Mark Wilkinson and Jode Leverton both won for the visitors in a fine 7-5 victory at NT Shaw of Louth whose lone reply came from Andre Fisher as their second spot hopes took a knock.

Louth Volksworld find their early-season form once again to thrash Louth Travel Centre 9-3, but it looks to late for their chances of getting among the league honours.

Ray Burkitt, Colin Stirton and Simon Davison were all in overdrive for the visitors to leave the hosts in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon after another bad home loss.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services turned in their best performance of the season to hit double figures against Louth Building Supplies.

Mark Parrinder started the rout, running in a 41 break, and there were two-frame wins for John Mountain, Pete Mountain (23-23) and Matt Chandler (30-23-20) as the away outfit raced to a 10-2 success, leaving the hosts one point off the bottom.

* In the Billiards Teams Knockout, Jack Westerby Driving School went top despite losing 2-1 at home to Faulkners Louth.

Joe Tomkins opened the scoring for the visitors who took the match courtesy of Luke Howard, while in between, Mark Parrinder had kept the hosts in the match.

After a poor start to their cup campaign ABC Riding Wear hit back with a 2-1 home win over MA Stephenson Autos.

It looked like another bad night for the hosts when Lee Cook shot the visitors in front, but Mike Rice levelled the scores and they took the honours through Jez Swaby who knocked in a fine 31 break.