Louth Snooker League: NT Shaw in driving seat

NT Shaw of Louth will drive into the new year as Louth Snooker League leaders after another convincing home performance saw them beat Kitchen Solutions 8-4, writes Jack Westerby.

Tom Garlick and Malc Dixon sent the hosts top of the tree for Christmas as the visitors slumped to a second straight defeat.

Louth Building Supplies are up to second, a point off top spot after a splendid 9-3 win over Louth Travel Centre.

Pete Beeton and Keith Selby shared the early exchanges before the visitors took control, with Graham Evison, Ryan Howsam and Geoff Fawcett delivering the goods.

Louth Volksworld missed out on the summit when they were held to a 6-6 draw at home by Sibjon Builders.

Two frames from Simon Godfrey put them ahead, but Sibjon responded through Martin Kemplay to level and that’s how it stayed despite Simon Overton’s superb 37 break.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services’ box of tricks proved too much for Dales Poultry and Game as the visitors sealed their first win of the season, 7-5.

Tom Melin and Matt Chandler put them four-up, and after Mark Wilkinson gave the hosts a lifeline, Dan Mountain restored his side’s lead.

* M Goys Taxis’ lead in the Billiards League was cut to two points after a 2-1 defeat at Naulls and Dales.

Andy Dunn and Mark Storey gave the hosts a fine start, but they could not force a maximum points win as Matt Chandler earned the leaders a consolation frame to keep some breathing space at the top.

ABC Riding Wear stayed second after a comeback 2-1 home win over MA Stephenson Autos.

Lee Cook played the captain’s role for the visitors, but Mike Rice levelled and Jez Swaby secured a valuable win which keeps their title bid alive.