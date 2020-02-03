Louth Snooker League: Sibjon Builders cut gap to leaders

Kitchen Solutions dished up another home win to remain top of the Louth Snooker League last week as Sibjon Builders climbed the ladder to second place, writes Jack Westerby.

Elsewhere Louth Travel Centre sank the defending champions, while PH Mountain Cardboard Services crashed the last remaining unbeaten record.

A few weeks ago NT Shaw of Louth were parked at the top of the league, but since then have mostly been stuck in reverse and dropped to third after a crushing 9-3 home defeat to Sibjon.

The visitors have built momentum over the past few weeks and after wins from Graham Smith, Dave Johnson and Dan Smith are knocking on the door for top spot, a point behind the leaders.

Louth Volksworld went into their fixture with bottom side PH Mountain Cardboard with the last remaining unbeaten record in the league and might have been expecting a comfortable ride.

But the form book was thrown out of the window as Matt Chandler, Sid Bett, Sid Mountain and Dan Mountain all won for the visitors to claim their second victory before Ray Burkitt grabbed a couple of consolation frames in a 9-3 loss.

Louth Travel Centre made it back-to-back wins when they squeezed past Dales Poultry and Game, 7-5.

In-form Terry Robinson potted the hosts in front before captain Brian Copeland extended the lead.

Dales’ form on their travels has been good this campaign, but despite the late efforts of Mark Wilkinson they could not find a way back.

Kitchen Solutions stayed top after a convincing 8-4 home win over Louth Building Supplies.

The hosts were quickly in front through Mark Wordley, but were pegged back by Graham Evison.

Rod Dodge restored the hosts lead and Simon Adams won both of his frames to give his side a point advantage at the top.

* With just two weeks left in the Billiards League, ABC Riding Wear are the new leaders after a 3-0 win over Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances.

Kev Fenwick, Jez Swaby and a walkover gave the hosts an expected victory.

A good Billiards League season has been dampened slightly in recent weeks by games being given away.

Naulls and Dales kept their faint title hopes alive with a 2-1 home win over MA Stephenson Autos.

Andy Dunn and Phil Marshall both won for the hosts, while Andre Fisher replied for the away side.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets.