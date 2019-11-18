Louth Snooker League: Solutions whitewash semi-final rivals

Kitchen Solutions all but booked their place in the final of the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout after thrashing PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

They won the first leg of their semi-final clash 12-0, while Louth Travel Centre established a slight advantage going into their second leg with Louth Volksworld, writes Jack Westerby.

When the semi-final line-up was revealed in the Snooker Cup Knockout, the match between Kitchen Solutions and PH Mountain Cardboard Services had all the ingredients of being a close call.

But the hosts were on the boil in this one as Chris Parker and Craig Young got them off to a fast start.

Chris Dalton and Mark Wordley both started to turn up the heat, and when both Russell Howard and Rod Dodge won their two frames, the icing was on the cake with a crushing 12-0 victory.

Louth Travel Centre will go into their second leg with a slender advantage after beating Louth Volksworld 7-5.

The hosts looked to be in for a useful lead when both Terry Robinson and Brian Copeland won, but the away side responded through Simon Godfrey and Simon Overton to keep things even.

That’s how it looked to be staying until Lee Willoughby potted the hosts in front once again to leave it all to play for in this encounter.

* Billiards League leaders M Goys Taxis returned to the green baize with a fine 2-1 home win over second-placed Naulls and Dales.

Matt Chandler and Bob Strathern fired the hosts into a healthy lead which sent them top the table by three points.

Phil Marshall replied late on for the visitors who also had Sam Mountain knocking in a 35 break.

ABC Riding Wear moved up to joint second after their 2-1 away win at MA Stephenson Autos.

Kevin Fenwick and Terry Espin (25 break) took the opening two games for their side, but they were unable to take maximum points as Lee Cook played the captain’s role for the defeated hosts.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets