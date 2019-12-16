Louth Snooker League: Unbeaten Volksworld hit the top

Louth Volksworld went joint-top of the Louth Snooker League after last week’s leaders slipped up against Louth Building Supplies, writes Jack Westerby.

The week also saw first wins for Dales Poultry and Game, and Louth Travel Centre.

After just two weeks of the new league season Louth Volksworld are the only unbeaten side, a record which sent them joint top.

Mark Pickard and Keith Lewington both helped them to a great 7-5 away win over the cup holders Kitchen Solutions who replied through Mark Wordley.

The reigning champions Dales Poultry an Game handed out a bit of a stuffing to Sibjon Builders, beating them 8-4.

The visitors dominated the match, with Craig Shaw, Mark Storey and Mark Wilkinson all winning to inflict a rare home defeat on their opponents whose lone reply came from Roy Annetts.

NT Shaw of Louth started their campaign with a good win, but they were unable to reproduce that form when they visited Louth Building Supplies.

Lee Cook knocked in a fine break of 29 in a bid to break the deadlock, but it was not to be and it was Derek Adlam’s two frame wins which proved the difference between the sides as the hosts won 7-5.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services continued their below-par start to the season as they fell to their second heavy defeat.

Louth Travel Centre were the visitors and they flew to their first win, with Henry McSpadden and Ray Beszant both on form to leave the hosts five points adrift at the bottom after this 8-4 loss.

* Naulls and Dales missed a chance to close in on the Billiards League leaders, who were without a fixture, when they were won 3-0 at MA Stephenson Autos.

Lee Cook, Hayden Gavey and Andre Fisher all upset the form book.

ABC Riding Wear moved up to second spot after their fine 2-1 away win over Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances.

Faulkners had taken the lead through Luke Howard, but the visitors replied through Terry Espin, who knocked in another couple of breaks, and Mike Rice.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T. Marris Carpets.