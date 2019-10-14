Louth Snooker League: Volksworld motor to priceless cup win

Louth Volksworld motored to a valuable cup win in the Louth Snooker League when they beat the leaders Dales Poultry and Game 7-5 writes Jack Westerby.

Simon Godfrey rolled in a fine 30 break for the visitors who then took control of the tie through Lee Rankin and Mark Pickard.

Jez Swaby replied late on for the hosts whose lead at the top has been reduced to just one point.

Kitchen Solutions remained in third after yet another 6-6 draw.

Russell Howard set them on their way to that elusive win, but they were pegged back by D. Smith who fired in a 28 break for the visiting Sibjon Builders.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services made it three wins in a row when they beat Louth Building Supplies 8-4.

Ray Fawcett won both frames for Building Supplies, but their unbeaten start to the season was ended as John Mountain, Jack Westerby and Pete Mountain put the home outfit into fourth spot.

John Blythe looked to have finally got NT Shaw Citroen their first cup success when he won both frames.

But hosts Louth Travel Centre had a delayed take-off and once they got flying, Keith Selby and Ray Beszant secured them a fine 7-5 victory.

* The top-of-the-table clash in the Louth Billiards League saw M Goys Taxis take over the leadership after an excellent 3-0 away win over Naulls and Dales.

Matt Chandler, Jack Westerby and Mark Parrinder (29-21) proved a good fare for the visitors.

Also winning away were MA Stephenson Autos who had Andre Fisher and Hayden Gavey to thank for their first win, by 2-1, after Terry Espin had put ABC Riding Wear in front.