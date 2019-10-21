Louth Snooker: Volksworld hit top spot as leaders beaten

There are new leaders in the Louth Snooker League where Louth Volksworld found top gear to go three points clear, writes Jack Westerby.

This was thanks to a brilliant 8-4 home win over the previously-unbeaten PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

The away side went into this one on the back of three straight wins, but that record was left in tatters as Simon Davison and Colin Stirton both steered the hosts to the summit.

Dales Poultry and Game slipped down a place into second, a position they now share with Kitchen Solutions, the side that beat them 8-4 in an all-Conservative Club clash.

Craig Shaw and Phil Marshall both won for the hosts, but the visitors had four winners in Chris Parker, Mark Wordley, Russell Howard and Rod Dodge to settle the issue.

NT Shaw Citroen finally found the right road to success with a much-needed 8-4 home win over Louth Building Supplies.

Hayden Gavey and Andre Fisher put the hosts in the driving seat early on, and from then on the away outfit were mostly passengers as they slipped to a second defeat in a row.

Louth Travel Centre are quietly gathering momentum in this cup campaign as they made it three wins from their trio of matches.

Keith Selby and Brian Copeland left their side eyeing a challenge to the higher Town and Country Club sides, while Graham Smith was once again the lone marksman for Sibjon Builders in a 7-5 loss.

* M. Goys Taxis opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Louth Billiards League after beating ABC Riding Wear on their travels.

Mark Parrinder and Jack Westerby kept the visitors unbeaten, while Terry Espin replied for the hosts with a 28 break.

MA Stephenson Autos moved up to second after thrashing Moran Travel 3-0.

Lee Cook started this rout with a superb 42 break, and there were further wins from both Andre Fisher and Hayden Gavey.