Louth stars claim Lincolnshire Sports Awards hat-trick

Harvey won five gold medals at the world championships in Glasgow, and broke a British record which had stood for 22 years in the 50m butterfly long and short course.

Harvey also represented East Midlands in the schools relay where they won silver, and was nominated by British Swimming to move onto the world class and podium potential programme

The community picked up three awards for achievement in 2019 and had four further finalists at the gala evening, held at the Lincolnshire Showground.

Lacey Gardens Junior Academy with the Active Primary School of the Year award.''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Active Lincolnshire EMN-191118-094440002

Louth athletes were particularly prominent in the Veteran Sportsperson of the Year category where Louth And District Archery Club’s Peter Shaw was pipped to the prize by North Thoresby powerlifter Bev Johnson.

The town also provided two of the three finalists in the running for the Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award.

The archery club was once again runner-up as another of its visually impaired archers Stuart Rodgers was edged out by Louth Dolphins’ record-breaking swimmer Harvey Phillips.

One of our schools also got in on the act as the sporty pupils and teachers at Lacey Gardens were named Active Primary School of the Year, pipping south Lincolnshire schools Caythorpe Primary and Morton Trentside.

Bev Johnson (second right) was Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, while Louth and District Archery Club's Pete Shaw, represented by chairman Rick Smith (left) was a finalist. ''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Active Lincolnshire EMN-191118-094408002

Lacey Gardens recently became one of just a handful of schools in the county to achieve the School Games Platinum award which recognises consistently high standards and inclusion in PE.

The school is supported by the Wolds School Sports Partnership which offers local schools the chance to compete locally and regionally.

Last year, Lacey Gardens took part in 35 local and regional competitions, and again reached the national final of The Great Big Dance Off.

The school also provides more than 40 after-school activities and clubs throughout the year.

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year, Harvey Phillips, with finalists Stuart Rodgers, of Louth Archery Club (right) and Thomas Talbot.''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Active Lincolnshire EMN-191118-094450002

Tracy Gostelow, PE Lead at Lacey Gardens, said: “We are delighted to be recognised for such a significant award.

“PE, sport and being physically active is at the heart of the school, and combined with other curriculum subjects, it sets the foundations for lifelong skills, resilience and learning.

“It is vitally important that, as adults, we inspire pupils to find something they enjoy and encourage them at every opportunity.

“We’re incredibly proud, that once again, Lacey Gardens has been recognised for our active achievements.”

Alford pro golfer Ashton Turner (right) was a finalist in the Sportsman of the Year category. ''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Active Lincolnshire EMN-191118-094419002

Professional golfer Ashton Turner was a finalist in the Sportsman of the Year category after his best year on the EuroPro Tour and brilliant performance at The Open.

And Louth tennis Centre also made the final three in the Sports Club of the Year award for 2019.