Louth Swimming Club complete busy season with biathlon test

Louth Swimming Club marked the end of a hard season by hosting their fourth annual biathlon event.

A total of 54 swimmers lined up before beginning their well-deserved two-week break from training and competing, but numbers were slightly down from last year owing to holidays.

Louth swimmers test their abilities out of the pool EMN-190808-115648002

Held at the club’s Meridian Leisure Centre home, the event was sponsored by Louth packaging firm Europa Industries.

The competitors of all ages, who train in the club’s Skills, Development, Performance and Masters squads, had to complete a 400m timed swim before setting out on four laps around the Wood Lane playing fields,a distance of about 1500m.

The weather was ideal for the runners, and the volunteer marshals cleared the field of all debris.

Event organiser Charlotte Elliott-Wright was out of the country on family duties, but had left an easy-to-follow timeline which ran exactly as planned.

Thumbs up for Louth Swimming Club's fourth annual biathlon EMN-190808-115711002

Enthusiastically cheered on by parents, coaches and fellow swimmers, all competitors were awarded medals, with trophies going to the fastest in each age group.

Head coach Kate Thompson said: “It was a fabulous event to run, giving everyone the opportunity to expand on their skills. A great way to end our very busy season.”

Coach and run co-ordinator Mark Anstey added: “It was great to see so many swimmers pushing themselves so hard in the run.”

Winners –

Louth biathlon winners EMN-190808-115722002

Harry Ellis (boys 8 yrs); Elysia (girls 9 years); Henry Buckley (boys 10 years), Florrie Hensman (girls 10 years); William Taylor (boys 11 years), Oliva Anstey (girls 11 years); Jake Adams (boys 12 years), Daisy Jacklin (girls 12 years); Luke Brumpton (boys 13 years), Evie Wright (girls 13 years); George Billington (boys 14 years), Libby Doubleday (girls 14 years); Ethan Briggs (boys 15 years and over) Katie Roscoe (girls 15 years and over).

* Email enquiries@louth-dolphins.org.uk for more information about Louth Swimming Club.