Louth Swimming Club toast top year

Louth Swimming Club celebrated another top year at their 34th championship presentation night at the town hall last week.

A capacity crowd filled the ballroom for the evening which featured Mayor of Louth Fran Treanor as special guest presenter, and club chairman Bob Wells as compere.

“I’d like to thank all the poolside teams for their passion and commitment as well as the committee and everyone involved in the club’s continued progression.

“This year’s events produced a staggering amount of personal best times and new or improved county qualifying times.

“Collectively it’s a fabulous achievement by all the swimmers.”

Events co-ordinator Charlotte Elliott-Wright and club secretary Katherine Billington oversaw the event, supported by a team of coaches, officials and poolside assistants.

Thanks also went to Kate Thompson, Charlotte Elliott-Wright, Dawn Waring, Lisa Barnett and Jen Heydon for making the many presentations run to time.

Club Champs winners (sponsors) –

Most Points: 9/U – Boys (Hamlyns Jewellers) Henry Seagroat, Girls (West Trophy) Sophie Cooksey; 10/11yrs – Boys (McFarland Trophy) Harry Milne, Girls (Louth Garden Centre) Grace Twilton; 12/13yrs – Boys (Ray Farrow) Jack Lea, Girls (Williams Challenge) Ruby Waring; 14/15yrs – Boys (Tunnicliffe Shield) Reuben Heywood, Girls (Sandy Shield) Lottie Wright; 16/Over – Boys (Bexon Shield) Russ Gardener, Girls (Travers Trophy) Katie Roscoe.

Most PBs – (Helen West Trophy) Grace Twilton.

Fastest 400m freestyle – boys (James Pollitt Trophy) Solomon Willmington; girls (Long Distance Award) Katie Roscoe.

Special Awards –

Most Improved - Skills (Colour Graphix) Sophie Cooksey, Development (GJ Drew And Partners) Sam Hawson, Performance (Wells Family) Nathan Dickinson

Works Hard – Skills (Sandy Bell) William Kite, Development (Nottingham Shield) Imogen Jenkins. Performance (Scaman) Evie Wright.

Best Newcomer (Bridge Mcfarland) Ellis Silk. Most Promising Swimmer (Prestwood Trophy) Harry Milne. Club Coaches Award (Haywood Trophy) Harvey Phillips

Swimming Personality Of The Year – Skills (Polly Sheard Memorial Shield) Sam Carter; Development (Rose Stanhope Shield) Evie Roscoe; Performance (Steve Armstrong Shield) Lottie Wright.

Best All Round Swimmer – Junior (12yrs and under) – Olivia Anstey (Conoco Trophy); senior (13 and over) Chloe Bradley/Katie Roscoe (Conoco Trophy).

Masters Award (Russ Gardner) – Helen Heyn. Seniors Award (Adam Mohammed) – Alysia Goodwin. Club Award – Victoria Patch.

Club Captains – Girls: Katie Roscoe (captain), Ruby Waring (vice-captain), Evie Wright (junior vice-captain).

Boys: Solomon Wilmington (captain), George Billington (vice-captain), Leon Bailey (junior vice-captain).