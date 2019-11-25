Louth Travel Centre ease into snooker cup final

Louth Travel Centre stamped their passport to the final of the Snooker Teams Knockout with victory over Louth Volksworld, writes Jack Westerby.

Their opponents will be Kitchen Solutions who completed the formalities over PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

Louth Travel Centre booked their place by winning both legs of their semi-final, having gone into the second encounter holding a slender 7-5 lead.

The enjoyed a quick take-off, with Jim Ingham and Keith Selby virtually settling the issue.

Simon Godfrey replied for the deflated hosts to keep the tie alive, but their cup hopes hit the buffers as Lee Willoughby potted the visitors to another fine victory.

Kitchen Solutions went through despite losing their second leg 7-5 to PH Mountain Cardboard Services.

The visitors only needed one frame on the night to clinch their place after whitewashing their opponents in the first leg, and they did not have to wait to long before that frame was on the board.

The hosts, with only pride to play for, had John Mountain to thank for the win as the rest of the frames were shared out in a well-contested match.

* M Goys Taxis opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Louth Billiards League after beating ABC Riding Wear 2-1 in a high-quality match befitting a top-of-the-table encounter.

The foundations of the leaders’ victory were put down by Mark Parrinder who rolled in two superb breaks of 41 and 37.

Terry Espin replied for the away outfit in their bid to close the gap at the top, but Jack Westerby (25) took the last for win number seven.

Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances won the battle of the basement, leaving MA Stephenson Autos to sit on their own at the bottom.

Joe Tomkins (21) set the visitors on their way, and even though Lee Cook levelled the scores, Luke Howard (23) was on the right channel to earn his side a great 2-1 success.

Louth Billiards and Snooker League is sponsored by T Marris Carpets.