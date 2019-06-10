Louth Tri Club hosts first Homemade Half triathlon

Louth Tri Club became triathlon hosts for the first time when they staged the Homemade Half on a humid and windy Sunday.

The race was not only a triathlon, but an ambitious attempt to put on a Half Ironman middle distance event.

It involved a 1900m swim in a lake at the south of Lincoln before biking back to Louth over 57 miles, taking in some of the best hills the Wolds has to offer, before setting off from the Meridian Leisure Centre on a half-marathon around the local back roads.

A total of 10 club members rose to the challenge, with the emphasis of the event being on providing them with valuable race experience and preparation for even longer distances later in the year.

Tri club chairman Martin Ball said: “With large commercial events over this discipline becoming more and more expensive, and entry fees alone regularly costing £180-plus, the club feels passionate about ensuring there is a real alternative community-minded option to this money-making focussed sport.

“We will continue to grow the club’s ethos at the heart of providing good quality grassroots, and very affordable, racing for members and all athletes in the wider community.”

The event cost just £20 for club members to enter, with more than 40 volunteers helping to run the event.

He added: “Off the back of the success we have enjoyed this year in hosting events we are absolutely committed to growing the range of races we offer next year to ensure that regardless of ability or age there is something for everyone out there who wants to get involved.”

“We’d like to say a special thanks to the 40 or so volunteers, family and club members who turned out to support the effort, get everyone around the course and cheer them over the line in tough circumstances.”

The club’s next homemade triathlon will be over the Olympic distance from Mablethorpe back to the Meridian Leisure Centre.

For more details, visit www.louthtriclub.co.uk