Louth Tri Club launch grant scheme for athletes

Louth Tri Club are giving their athletes a helping hand with a new grant system to help members finance competition costs.

The grants are to be awarded annually, with Richard Conway, Christine Giles and Sean Hutchings the first group to receive funding with grants of between £70 and £80.

Kate Simons earned a podium finish at Lincoln EMN-190415-181538002

Richard is racing at the ETU Championships in Targu Mures, Romania, in June, having qualified for this event last May at the Clumber Park Duathlon.

Christine will be using her grant to compete at the European Sprint Championships in Kazan, Russia, on July 28.

She will swim in the Kazanka River, cycle from the Kremlin Dam to the Millennium Bridge along the main streets of Kazan before running along the Kremlin embankment.

Sean’s grant is going to assist with his entry to the Holkham Half Outlaw in and around the grounds of Holkham Hall in Norfolk.

The race will involve a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and finish with a half-marathon.

“The grant was greatly appreciated, as it has allowed me to enter the race and concentrate on the training,” he said.

The club wishes all of the athletes success in their races.

* Louth Tri athletes have made a fantastic start to the season, competing at several events.

Phil Jackson has made some serious improvements over the winter season to finish second in age group at the Grantham Sprint Triathlon in a time of 1hr 09min 57secs.

Joining Phil at Grantham were Mike Lawlor, who finished 10th overall, Robert Keep, Robert Kisby, Karen Moulding, Lisa Pickard and Richard Sharpe.

* Kate Simons competed in the RAF Scampton Duathlon and finished in an impressive time of 1hr 25min 00secs to achieve third place in age group.

* Competing in the Clumber Park Standard Duathlon were Daniela Dumitrescu and John Sharp.

The club also had several athletes competing in the Lincoln 10K – Sam Watts, Austin Smith, Gemma Taylor, Chris Taylor and Laura Stott-Allworthy.

* Visit their website at www.louthtriclub.co.uk to find out more about Louth Tri Club.