Louth Tri Club rise to the occasion at Allerthorpe

Louth Tri Club were out in force as they headed their way out of the county to take on the Allerthorpe Standard Distance Triathlon.

A total of 11 athletes from the club made the trip to Yorkshire, with many racing the distance for the first time, opening with a 1500m open water swim, a 40k cycle, and a 10k run to finish.

Age group winner Phil Jackson EMN-190808-113613002

Despite her goggles breaking within the first 100 metres, Abi Tinker was first out of the water with a time of 28min 59secs, with triathlon newcomer Ben Ham following shortly after in 33.19.

And then came Karen Moulding with a swim PB of 33.57.

With the bike his strongest discipline, Ham powered through the 40km ride in 1hr 04min 59secs.

It marked just a warm-up distance for his A race is in Poznan, Poland, later this year when he represents GB at the UCI World Championships.

Ham went on to be Louth TC’s fastest athlete of the day with a total time of 2.47.33.

Second-fastest Louth cycle time of the day went to Kate Simons (1.14.46), who carried on her momentum to be the first female Louth TC athlete over the finish line in a total time of 2.49.39.

The club rarely goes anywhere without bringing home a trophy, and Allerthorpe was no exception.

Phil Jackson rose to the challenge of the distance to take first place in his age group, bringing home both a trophy and a well-earned bottle of wine.

In true club spirit, members Gail Castledine and Julie Alcock ran over the line together, finishing what was a tough race in hot run conditions.