Louth Tri Club stars shine in Europe thanks to grants

As the end of the season looms ahead, Louth Tri Club athletes have been celebrating success thanks to annual race grants.

Recognising triathlon is an expensive sport, and wanting to support their athletes to the full, the club introduced the race grant at the end of last year.

Richard Conway was seventh overall at the European Sprint Duathlon, in Romania EMN-190827-102138002

Richard Conway was awarded a grant for his entry to the European Sprint Duathlon, in Romania – a 5km run, 20km bike, and 2.5km run finish.

Managing 19min 06secs for his first run, he was in a good position for the bike leg – four laps of a flat and fast course – which he managed in 33min 15secs.

A final run of 9min 46secs saw him cross the finish line at 1hr 03min 55secs, coming in seventh overall, and third British athlete.

It gave him automatic qualification to next year’s championship.

Sean Hutchings smashed his target time at the Outlaw Half in Holkham. EMN-190827-102148002

* Sean Hutchings’ grant supported his entry to the Outlaw Half at Holkham.

A good training programme earned him an enjoyable 33-minute swim for 1.2 miles before embarking on the 56-mile cycle.

It took him around the Norfolk countryside with a fleeting glimpse of Sandringham as he sped past, finishing this leg in 2hr 49mins.

The 13.1-mile run, Hutchings’ least favourite discipline, was hot and hilly, and he crossed the finish line in 2hr 06mins later for an overall time of 5hr 33min, well inside his target of six hours.

“The whole event and experience was made easier by the greatly appreciated race grant and support I received from Louth Triathlon Club.”

* Finally, Chris Giles put her award to the entry to the European Sprint Triathlon Championship in Kazan, Russia, at the end of July.

With raceday temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees, Chris came out of the 750m river swim sixth in her age group with a time of 16min 22secs.

A 20km cycle through the city’s main street followed, and brought Chris into the run 38 minutes later.

She finished the run in 27.01, giving her a total race time of 1hr 24min 29secs,for eighth in her age group and fifth for Britain, her best finish for the national team.

“I’d like to start by saying thank you to Louth Tri for the race grant which allowed me to race in a country you would possibly never even think of going to,” she said.

“I had the most amazing experience.”

Louth Tri Club prides itself on the support they offer their athletes of all ages and ability, and will continue to offer the race grant to help those fulfil their potential.