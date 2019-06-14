Louth Triathlon Club: Bromfield earns brilliant Leeds win

Last weekend saw Louth Triathlon Club succeed both home and away.

Further afield, club members John Sharp and Steve Johnson took part in the Great North Swim in Lake Windermere.

Both chose the two-mile option, with John finishing third in his 70-plus age group in a time of 1hr 20min 15secs, with Steve coming in at 1.35.26.

Not content with that, John then drove to Leeds to take part in the ITU World Triathlon Series at Olympic distance.

Beginning with a swim in the lake at Roundhay Park, the cycle headed back to the city, before a run which looped through the centre.

Accompanying John at the event were clubmates Jon Bromfield and Chris Taylor.

Tackling the distance for the first time, Chris finished in a time of 2hr 27min 12secs, while John earned his third podium finish in a fortnight by securing second place in his age group with a time of 3hr 29min 14secs.

Finishing the weekend off in style, Jon had a blistering race, finishing with a total time of 2.01.07 to win the competitive 35 to 39 age group, and finish fourth overall.

Back on Lincolnshire turf, and following the success of the Home Made Half race earlier this month, the club staged its inaugural Home Made Olympic.

Members took on a 1500m open water swim at Lincolnshire Aquapark in Mablethorpe, followed by a 26-mile bike ride to Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth, before finishing with a 10k run around the town.

The event was put on to give members race experience and practice and 16 took up the challenge, many completing the distance for the first time.

The Louth Tri Club spirit shown through support and organisation of the event earned praise from Richard Smith, owner of Lincolnshire Aquapark.

He said: “From an abstract point of view I’m blown away with the level of camaraderie within the group.

“The way they all encourage and support each other is immense.”