Louth Triathlon Club: Lawlor claims county series title

There were personal bests and a county title as Louth Triathlon Club hit form in the final leg of the Lincolnshire Triathlon Series.

The club sent 13 athletes compete to a local event – the SBR Louth Triathlon – which formed part of the third and final race in the county series.

Michelle Green was Louth's fastest lady EMN-190809-121115002

After a 400m pool swim in Meridian Leisure Centre, a windy bike course took the field north-easterly out of the town via Alvingham and Yarburgh, touching the edge of Covenham before heading back.

The final 5km undulating run looped around Wood Lane, Newmarket, Church Street and Railway Walk.

Many of Louth TC’s athletes had completed the event in previous years and were heading back to beat their times.

A splendid performance came from Mike Lawlor who was fastest Louth male of the day with a finishing time of 1hr 11min 32secs.

Ros Jackson finished second in age group EMN-190809-121126002

It gave him an aggregate time of 3hr 10min 42secs for the Lincolnshire Triathlon Series which earned him the overall win.

The Louth TC ladies also clocked up course personal bests, with Gail Castledine, Kerry Tyreman, and Lisa Pickard knocking minutes off their previous times.

Michelle Green was Louth’s fastest lady on the day with a total time of 1hr 35min 45secs.

Sean Hutchings was the first, and only, LTC athlete to try his hand at the aquabike – swim and bike.

With a finish time of 47min 14secs Sean took second place, finishing just eight seconds behind the winner.

It was a day for second places, as Ros Jackson, Phil Jackson, and Steve Hunt all finished as age group runners-up, finishing in 1.39.14, 1.24.03 and 1.15.04 respectively.