Louth Triathlon Club trio claim age group wins at Skegness

The season went from strength to strength for Louth Triathlon Club with 12 members competing at Skegness Triathlon on Sunday.

A well-established local event, Skegness was the second in the series which culminates with the final round in Louth in September.

Louth Triathlon Club in the Skegness sunshine

All athletes put in tremendous efforts, with quick transitions, and bike mounts and dismounts, especially from Gail Castledine.

With a choice of sprint or super sprint, new members Lisa Adams and Sam Watts chose the shorter super sprint as their debut triathlon and did the club proud, coming in first and third, respectively.

Also new to the sport, Gemma Taylor challenged herself to the sprint race – a 400m swim, 18-mile bike, and 5km run – and exceeded her own expectations, coming in the top 10 for her age group.

Ros and Phil Jackson started the swim at the same time, but while they ran into transition within seconds of each other, Phil gained time on the bike and run, taking a whopping two minutes off his previous time and coming in second in his age group.

While he may have beaten Ros in time, it was she who took home an age group win.

His first time at Skegness Triathlon, Mike Lawlor suffered a crash heading out on to the bike course.

Still able to continue, he powered through and came in to finish comfortably under the hour with a time of 58min 57secs.

Mike was the fastest Louth Triathlon Club finisher, sixth overall, and fourth in his age group.

The event was well attended by Louth TC supporters, including their new bee mascot, modelled by Tash Cooper.

If you’d like to find out more about Louth Triathlon Club, visit their website at www.louthtriclub.co.uk