Luckless Louth Hockey Club draw a blank

It was a poor weekend for all of Louth Hockey Club’s teams with four defeats.

For the men, the first team lost 3-1 at Cambridge South, while the Second XI narrowly lost 3-2 at home to Ely City.

Max Greenfield pulled the Seconds back into their match before succumbing to a late defeat. Picture: David Dales EMN-191118-101349002

Meanwhile, the ladies’ firsts lost 1-0 to Tadcaster Magnets, and their second team were heavily defeated, 9-0, by Wisbech Town.

* Louth men’s first team began strongly at Cambridge, opening up some fantastic chances early on and putting pressure on the home defence.

Louth dominated for the first part of the half, creating many missed opportunities, while Cambridge’s defence and outstanding keeper were unbeatable.

Every time Louth got into their D it proved near impossible to get the ball in the back of the net.

Cambridge got themselves into the match, carrying the momentum from the back to the forwards and making some chances, but nothing that threatening the Louth back four as the half ended scoreless.

But not long into the second half Cambridge opened the scoring, catching Louth out on a breakaway and punishing them for sloppy defending.

However, Louth did not give up and finally had their goal, levelling the scores through Richard Limmer from a short corner.

Late on Cambridge took the lead again with a fantastic forwards strike which the Louth keeper could do nothing about.

And just before the whistle blew for the end of the match, the hosts added their third, to cap a harsh defeat for Louth they did not deserve.

Louth are away at Spalding on Saturday.

* Louth men’s second team, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Ely City.

The hosts started the game fairly well, putting the visitors under lots of pressure, with Henry Norton having two shots narrowly miss.

However, it was Ely who took the lead from a short corner before doubling their advantage with a deflection which wrong-footed the Louth backline to make it 2-0 at half-time.

After a strong team talk at the interval, Louth started the second half much better, with good passing allowing them to win a short corner.

Max Greenfield deflected it over the keeper to put the home side back into the game.

George Cruickshank then equalised when he slapped the ball into the bottom corner.

But soon after, Ely won a short corner and scored from it to undo all of Louth’s hard work.