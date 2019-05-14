Mablethorpe hold first leg advantage over Skegness in battle of the darts leagues

Mablethorpe claimed a 6-4 success in the first leg of their double header against the Skegness Darts League.

In action at the Book In Hand, Mablethorpe, there were some fantastic darts thrown, with five maximums hit and a couple of 126 checkouts and a 100 finish.

First up for Skegness was Scott Sutton, who raced into a 2-0 lead with 4x100 and a 126 finish.

He had the match in his grasp only to see James Janney (100, 140, 2x180) dig in and take the next three to give Mablethorpe an early lead.

Scott Smith (3x100, 125, 134, 140) took part in another five-leg thriller and, again, it was Mablethorpe who won it, this time with Sammy Russell (2x100, 123, 140, 180) on top courtesy of a 94 checkout.

Mark Forman (4x100, 137, 139) was next up and looked like getting Skegness their first point as he lead 2-1.

But missed match darts proved pivotal as Phil Johnson-Hale (3x100) made the most of his chances to record a 3-2 win.

Skegness were in disarray and Richard Hughes (3x100, 135, 137, 140) tried to stop the rot, but an in-form John Hollins (2x100, 2x 125, 2x140 and a 16 darter) was having none of it as he won 3-0 to put Mablethorpe 4-0 up.

Kristian Thein (3x100, 123, 140) was next up and again lead 2-1.

But again Mablethorpe came back strongly with David Jones (100, 125, 134, 140) winning the last two to secure a 3-2 win.

A shell-shocked Skegness were grateful to see the break as they trailed 5-0.

It would be an uphill battle for Skegness as there were only five games left and they needed them all to secure a draw.

Martin Bell (3x100, 2x140 and a 180) got their first point as he beat Russell Bradshaw (3x100, 2x134) 3-0 and Carl Abbiss (2x100, 104 123,134, 2x140 and a great 100 out with tops tops) beat Greg Richardson (4x100, 2x140) 3-1.

Gordon Smith (125, 126 and 126 finish in 18 darts) beat Simon Loveday (100, 134) 3-0 as Skegness clawed back the deficit.

Captain Chris Fletcher (2x100, 180) was next up, but Stephen Backhouse (3x100, 140) was having non of it as he won 3-1 to put Mablethorpe 6-3 up.

Last on for Skegness was the consistent Wayne Clarke (100, 121, 139, 2x140) who had a right tussle with Rob Smith (6x100, 133, 134, 137, 140), winning 3-2.

However, it was Mablethorpe who claimed the victory on the night and lead 6-4 going into the reverse fixture at the Ex Service Club on Friday.

The Skegness darts League will commence on May 31.