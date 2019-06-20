Mablethorpe RC: Paula sets half-marathon PB in podium finish

Paula Downing flew the flag for Mablethorpe Running Club at the Bolingbroke Breaker, a series of races hosted by Skegness and District Running Club.

The first of 2019 was the tough but popular multi-terrain 10k, starting and finishing in Old Bolingbroke, near Spilsby, which brought in 108 runners.

Paula Downing gave another exceptional performance as she crossed the finish line second female in a time of 42min 25secs for 13th overall.

Mark Sands (Skegness and District RC) won for the second year running in 35.38, and first female home was Natalie Burns (Lincoln Wellington AC) in 39.04, sixth overall.

The Bolingbroke Breaker eight-miler is scheduled to take place tonight (Wednesday), and the 10k will be on Wednesday, July 24.

* Paula was also in action at the Doncaster Half-Marathon where she secured a well-earned personal best with another phenomenal run.

Starting at the Keepmoat Stadium, the runners made their way out of Doncaster, back to the original start line from 1982 in Rossington, before returning for a stadium finish.

Of the 1,239 successful finishers, Paula clocked a PB of 1hr 28min 48secs to finish third female, first vet 50 woman, and 63rd overall.

The winner was Jonny Reep in 1.14.32, and first female was Tina Wilson in 1.24.35 (30th overall).