Mablethorpe runner Harlan conquers epic 50-mile challenge

Endurance runner Harlan Woodland completed anther mammoth challenge as he flew the lag for Mablethorpe Running Club in Oxfordshire.

Harlan is no stranger to marathon running and has completed numerous ultras to date, and travelled south for his latest test, the fourth edition of the Chiltern Wonderland 50.

Janine Stones (left) next to husband Andy and friends at Harrogate EMN-190923-104725002

A stunning day and a beautiful course greeted the Lincolnshire runner and his fellow participants, starting and finishing in the village of Goring.

The 50-mile loop took in around 6,000ft of climbing on a trail through picturesque scenery, including the Goring Gap, set between the Chiltern Hills and the North Wessex Downs.

Running near the River Thames, the scene also made for some incredibly tough running.

Of the 215 athletes who showed incredible endurance to complete this epic challenge, Harlan gave a hugely determined effort to finish within the top quarter.

He was 36th in 9hr 17min 24secs, setting a new 50-mile personal best time by a whopping 59 minutes, and is now looking for his next endurance event.

* Paula Downing had yet another fantastic performance at the sold-out ABP Humber Coastal Half-Marathon.

Organised by the small team at Tape 2 Tape, the race took over the promenade and roads of Cleethorpes, with flat, closed roads and a promenade start/finish with hundreds of spectators along the way.

Of the 966 entries in the half, Mablethorpe runner Paula came in 47th in a time of 1hr 29min 23secs, or first female vet 50.

The event also host a 5km event, run over part of the same course, and attracted a field of 513 runners.

Former Louth Athletic Club runner Caleb Stephenson won the 5k in 16min 08secs, while Mablethorpe RC member Kev Harrison had a brilliant race, crossing the finish line 51st in 22.40 for second male vet 60.

* Mablethorpe RC runner Janine Stones was in parkrun action once again last weekend, this time in Harrogate.

The free-to-enter, casual but timed 5km events are held in parks and green spaces to encourage all ages and abilities to take part.

The Harrogate parkrun took place on The Stray, a long area of public parkland in the centre of the town.

Janine clocked a time of 21min 54secs for 50th place of the 435 runners on the day.

For more information about parkrun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk

* You do not have to be a member to run with Mablethorpe Running Club which has a wide range of members across all abilities.

The club meet on Mondays from 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

To find out more, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk