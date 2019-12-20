Mablethorpe Running Club: Debbie gets festive at Santa Fun Run

Mablethorpe Running Club got into the festive spirit at the 12th annual Santa Fun Run, hosted by The Rotary Club of Skegness.

This year the community event was in aid of the air ambulance and other Rotary local charities.

More than suited Santas braved the winter weather on the 5km course which set off from the lifeboat station and paraded around the Foreshore.

Debbie Jinks joined the field with her daughter Jodie and sister-in-law, Elaine Smith.

They enjoyed the day despite the chilly easterly winds to run the course together.

* The Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League season continued on home turf with match four at London Road, in Louth.

The winter series sees hundreds of runners from the Lincolnshire and Humber regions take on challenging, but picturesque routes around the county.

Paula Downing has been at all events so far and joined 138 runners from 20 clubs across all age groups for the latest round.

Paula (Female Vet 50) was fourth in her race, running the excellent 4.7km course in a time of 22min 19secs.

