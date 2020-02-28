Mablethorpe Running Club donate grand sum to local charities

A group of Mablethorpe Running Club members were at Hope House, in Mablethorpe, on Sunday to hand over the proceeds of their 2019 East Coast Classic ti two worthy local causes.

Thanks to the club’s popular annual 10k race, they were able to present two cheques, each of £1,000.

The first was to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance which is well known to many for its valuable work, helping transport those with serious illness or injury, providing the best treatment as quickly as possible.

The service is entirely funded by donations.

Hope House Church was the other beneficiary.

The charity provides support on the Mablethorpe doorstep for those facing difficulties, including the homeless, such as washing and drying facilities, food and clothing, and accommodation.