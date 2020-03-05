Mablethorpe Running Club duo complete long-distance epics

Mablethorpe Running Club ultra runners Harlan Woodland and Paula Downing have completed more epic feats.

Paula was first female vet 50 at the Valentines Day 30k, while Harlan was second overall at the Salcey Forest Winter Challenge.

Paula Downing was first female vet 50 at the St Valentine's Day 30k at Stamford EMN-200503-101253002

The Stamford Striders have hosted their 30K race on the Sunday closest to St Valentine’s Day for the past 27 years, recognised nationally as a tough training run for spring marathons, and ranks ninth in the Runners World list of 100 Top UK Races.

This year 563 runners completed the undulating rural 18.64-mile course which winds its way through the villages of Little Casterton, Tolethorpe, Ryhall, Careby, Pickworth and Great Casterton.

Having completed over 100 marathons and numerous ultras, Paula again made her achievement seem effortless when crossing the finish line in 2hr 13min 57secs for 84th overall and first female veteran 50.

* The Salcey Forest Winter Challenge is run on a 3.3-mile loop in Northamptonshire with runners deciding how many laps they wish to complete within the time limit.

Four laps covered the half-marathon distance, and eight laps for a full marathon, with runners covering anywhere between 5km and 60km-plus.

Runners faced a flat course along well-maintained pathways and the tracks, but muddy in places

Experienced distance runner Harlan joined the 83 who took on the challenge, with 15 of them running over marathon distance.

The Mablethorpe runner, training for an upcoming 100km race, finished second overall, completing an epic 12 laps, or 39.6 miles, in only 5hr 34m 38s.

Harlan was only beaten by one lap, with the winner Josh Merrett completing 13 laps (42.9 miles) in 6hr 03min 32secs.

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club, and sessions are open to any potential new members.

To find out more, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk