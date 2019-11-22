Mablethorpe Running Club: Gruesome Twosome and Poppy Run

Mablethorpe Running Club fielded five teams among almost 370 which took on the Gruesome Twosome 10k and Half-Marathon.

Competitors run in pairs with the finishing time not clocked until both runners have crossed the line.

Paula Downing was top vet female at the Scunthorpe XC Challenge EMN-191121-151127002

The sold-out event attracted hundreds of runners from across Lincolnshire and beyond who tackled 800ft of incline on a multi-terrain and cross-country course around the brutal hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Starting and finishing in Swallow, near Caistor, the course takes on some challenging hills, with most of the route off-road using bridleways through woodlands, partially ploughed fields and public footpaths.

Among the 190 teams who completed the 10k, two were from Mablethorpe RC.

Selina Elson and Debbie Kew returned in 1hr 05min 07secs for 73rd place, while Louise Willey and Diane Homes crossed the line in 1.27.34 for 182nd.

Mablethorpe's six Poppy Runners EMN-191121-151116002

Of the 167 successful teams in the half, three involved Mablethorpe RC.

Debbie Jinks and Andrea Mettam were the club’s first pair back in 2hr 36min 28secs for 134th, just ahead of Zoe Parkes who ran with Carole Tumber, of Skegness Coasters, who completed in 2.36.49 (137th).

And Elaine Wilson and Sharon Margarson finished in 2.49.45 (151st).

* Paula Downing again embraced the cross-country challenge last weekend when Scunthorpe and District AC hosted the annual Open XC at Quibell Park Stadium and surroundings.

Around 300 competed across all age groups, and another great performance from Paula saw her finish third lady home, and first veteran lady.

* Boston and District Athletics Club’s held their annual five-mile Poppy Run on Remembrance Sunday.

Undeterred by the torrential rain, runners from Lincolnshire, Humberside and Cambridgeshire tackled almost wintry conditions.

Of those, six were from Mablethorpe RC joined by veteran Sutton-on-Sea runner Vivienne Martin (unaffiliated).

Vivienne was first female vet 60 runner home, while Mablethorpe’s Debbie Jinks won the Female Vet 50 prize.

Results – 32 Debbie Jinks 53min 09secs (1st FV50); 34 Zoe Parkes 53.53; 35 Vivienne Martin 55.03 (1st FV60); 41 Andrea Mettam 57.04 (3rd FV50); 54 Felicity Berry 65.50 (3rd FV60); 63 Helen Rice-Mundy 78.59; 64 Diane Holmes 79.20.

* Mablethorpe Running Club’s annual meeting takes place on Monday, December 2 from 7.45pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

Anyone with any interest can go along.