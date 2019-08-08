Mablethorpe Running Club: In-form Paula lands county title

Mablethorpe Running Club endurance athlete Paula Downing claimed a county title when she joined 217 athletes at the Bedford International Athletic Stadium.

Competing in the Beds AAA 10k, which included the county championship, Paula showed her usual stamina and determination to finish fourth female overall and first in the female vet 50 category with a personal best time of 40min 33secs (57th overall).

Elaine Wilson and Sharon Margarson after their Grimsthorpe 40-mile challenge EMN-190808-122247002

* Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson have ran hundreds of race miles over the years, more often than not together every step of the way.

They clocked up their 13th and 12th marathons, respectively, at the 40-mile Grim Reaper ultra marathon, running non-stop through the night.

In the surroundings of Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, runners completed one, four, seven or 10 laps of a 10-mile loop consisting of hard limestone trail, grass trail and tarmac trail.

Of the 72 runners that completed the 40-mile route, Sharon and Elaine finished only two seconds apart, with Sharon 39th, and ninth female of 25, in 9hr 54min 17secs, while Elaine was 40th in 9.54.19.

* The Heckington Show is the largest village show in England boasting a 10-mile road race which is believed to be the oldest known in the Midlands, starting back in 1965.

It is hosted by volunteers of the Heckington Show in association with Sleaford Striders Athletics Club.

Of the 326 finishers in 2019, Paula Downing produced another sterling race to earn third female and first FV50 in an impressive 1hr 06min 35secs for 26th overall, and her second race PB in two weeks.

* Entries remain open for Mablethorpe RC’s East Coast Classic 10k 2019 which takes place on Sunday, September 8 from 10.30am.

A 3km fun run will also be held, starting at 9.30am, which accepts entries on the day only from race HQ.

The race headquarters have moved to a beach chalet between the fairground and the RNLI Lifeboat Station on the promenade.

The 10k race is popular and runners are advised to enter online soon as there are no entries on the day.

The chip-timed race starts outside the lifeboat station and follows the seafront past Sutton-on-Sea and Sandilands before turning back again to finish at the lifeboat station.

Support along the route is also most welcome for the runners.

For full race and entry details, visit www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk