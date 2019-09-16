Mablethorpe Running Club: Janine claims win at Clacton Half

Mablethorpe Running Club endurance athlete Paula Downing added another trophy to her increasing haul from the Clacton Half Marathon.

The half-marathon is held annually, along with a 10k, as part of the Clacton Carnival, and is run on two laps of a flat out-and-back course along the seafront, appealing to runners of all standards.

Paula’s focus and dedication earned her third female overall and first female vet 50.

Of the 410 finishers, Paula was 32nd overall in 1hr 33min 15secs.

Gavin Lewis (unattached) won in a time of 1.17.10, and the first female was Rachel Sweatt (Grange Farm and Dunmow Runners) in 1.23.28 (eighth overall).

* Janine Stones took her parkrun tally to 65 as she added two more around the country.

Parkruns are free-to-enter, casual but timed 5km events, held in parks and green areas to encourage all ages and abilities to engage in physical activity.

Janine most recently completed runs in the West Midlands and Devon.

At Kingsbury Water she finished in a time of 21min 26secs for 30th place of the 406 runners who completed an anti-clockwise circuit.

A week later in Devon, there were 222 on the course which was situated at Seaton Esplanade.

Janine completed the course, a mixture of tarmac paths and sand, in 22min 03secs for 17th overall and second female).

* For more information about parkrun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk