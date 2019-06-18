Mablethorpe Running Club: Joseph & Paige set Wolds Dash pace

The 36th series of Louth Athletic Club’s Wolds Dash got under way at Hubbard’s Hills.

The first of the summer evening races brought close to 150 athletes across all age groups to the town, five of them representing Mablethorpe Running Club.

In the senior/veteran men’s race, held over 7.13km, Joseph Rice-Mundy clocked 32min 11secs, while Guy Willey crossed the line in 39.19.

And in the senior/veteran women’s race, over the same distance, Paige Midgley was first Mablethorpe runner back in 34min 18secs, followed by Andrea Mettam in 42.16, and Helen Rice-Mundy (47.35).

The second Wolds Dash was cancelled after the week-long deluges of rain flooded Hubbard’s Hills recreation area.

It is due to be rescheduled.

* Paula Downing was the only Mablethorpe RC runner at the first of the Clickem Inn series of road races, held on summer evenings at Swinhope, near Grimsby.

Hosted by Wolds Veteran Runners Club, the race is run thanks to the hospitality of the Click’em Inn where homemade food and refreshments are available.

The five-mile route brought in 176 runners to the area.

Paula gave another determined effort to take another win in the women’s category, and 21st overall, with a time of 32min 47secs.

Ryan Page (Lincoln Wellington AC) won in a time of 27.29.