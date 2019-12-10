Mablethorpe Running Club land age group wins at Skegness 10k

Mablethorpe Running Club sent 12 runners over to compete in the Skegness Coasters 10k road race.

This year, the back roads around the resort contained 523 runners, including Mablethorpe’s contingent, two of which won their age group.

Age group winners Paula Downing and Felicity Berry EMN-190912-160726002

Paula Downing finished first female vet 50, and 30th overall, clocking 40min 47secs, while Felicity Berry ran a personal best of 65.17 for first prize in the female vet 7-0 age group, and 385th overall.

Other Mablethorpe RC times - Guy Willey 52.42 (187th), Andrea Mettam 54.15 (205th), Debbie Jinks 54.15 (206th), Selina Elson 55.21 (228th), Sharon Margarson 55.21 (229th), Elaine Wilson 60.46 (316th), Sarah Stevenson 62.08 (337th - PB), Katrina Needham 67.04 (407th – PB), Jacqui Bass 67.55 (419th), Debbie Kew 67.56 (420th).

* Paula Downing finished third in the latest round of the Lincolnshire Runner Winter XC League.

The third match of the series took place on Sunday in the grounds of Belton House, near Grantham, where 210 runners from 20 different clubs competed.

Paula was third in the senior/veteran women’s race, running 6.60km in 28min 02secs.