Mablethorpe Running Club out at Woodhall Spa and Liverpool

Mablethorpe Running Club members have been out and about in good numbers in the county and beyond.

An eight-strong group made the short trip south for one of the club’s favourite events, the Woodhall Spa 10k.

The Mablethorpe runners brave the wet conditions at Liverpool EMN-191006-134411002

Organised by local volunteers, the non-profit event has established itself as one of the premier runs in the region, with athletes coming from across the country to compete on its flat course.

Of the 1,136 finishers, Zoe Parkes was the fastest Mablethorpe athlete, clocking 54min 10secs for 419th place.

Debbie Jinks was next home, 558th overall, in a time of 57.49, just ahead of Andrea Mettam (593rd – 58.31) and Guy Willey (611th – 59.08).

Sarah Stevenson was 810th in 65.32, followed by Helen Rice-Mundy (951st – 70.33), Louise Willey (1,000th – 73.53) and Katrina Needham (1,039th – 77.49).

Felicity Berry produces a good performance over 10 miles in Norfolk EMN-191006-134401002

Mablethorpe were also represented in the 3km fun run by Cara Dixon, Diane Holmes and Felicity Berry.

* The club was well represented at the Liverpool Rock ‘N’ Roll event.

All of the three distances took in many of the city sights before returning along the River Mersey to the finish on Kings Parade.

Mablethorpe had three in the marathon, a further six in the half-marathon, and a single runner in the 5k.

Results: (Marathon) – Zoe Parkes 4hr 41min 54secs, Debbie Jinks 4.54.01, Andrea Mettam 4.54.03; (Half Marathon) – Andrew Elson 2hr 17min 50secs, Louise Willey 2.36.07, Helen Rice-Mundy 2.36.07, Cara Dixon 2.39.45, Selina Elson 2.44.35, Diane Holmes 3.02.39; (5k) – Debbie Kew 32min 39secs.

* Felicity Berry joined the 516 runners who took to the streets in Norfolk for the Dereham 10-mile Road Race.

Felecity, who only took up running two years ago through the club’s Couch-to-5k programme, ran the out-and-back loop course in an impressive 2hr 02min 50secs, and was undeterred by starting in the V65-plus race category.