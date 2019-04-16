Mablethorpe Running Club pair complete fourth Manchester Marathon

Mablethorpe Running Club duo Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson joined nearly 14,000 runners for the 43rd ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon.

Sharon and Elaine were returning for the fourth straight year, both running for their chosen charities - Alzheimer’s Society and Anthony Nolan, respectively.

Elaine (left) and Sharon completed the Greater Manchester Marathon for the fourth year running EMN-190416-094426002

The Greater Manchester Marathon claims to the flattest marathon course in the UK, with only 54 metres (177ft) of elevation.

Of the 13,372 who crossed the finish line at Old Trafford, the dedicated duo did themselves, their charities and Mablethorpe Running Club proud, with Sharon back in 4hr 49min 59secs, and Elaine clocking 5.14.29.

* A much smaller, but long-running event, the 21st Friskney Half-Marathon was hosted by Boston and District AC on Sunday.

The event is held on quiet rural roads in the Lincolnshire flatlands, most of which is exposed to the elements with runners hampered by bitterly cold winds.

Of the 45 finishers, four were from Mablethorpe RC as well as local veteran runner, Vivienne Martin from Sutton-on-Sea:

Zoe Parkes led the club back after a determined effort, crossing the line 19th in 1hr 56min 57secs.

Roger Blake was quite happy with his first half-marathon of 2019, crossing the line 24th in 1hr 59min 27secs.

Debbie Jinks overcame sickness to finish 29th in 2hr 03min 31secs, and Andrea Mettam, for her fourth year in a row, achieved a course best, crossing the line 34th in 2.04.01.

Vivienne Martin (unattached) was next, 35th in 2.05.14 to earn the first female vet 55 trophy.

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays from 6.30pm at Sutton-On-Sea Social Club. .

Visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk to find out more about the club.